Estero residents stand up for council member battling cancer

ESTERO, Fla. Council members met Wednesday to decide whether to remove a council member battling cancer.

Council member Don Brown missed 19 out of 80 meetings due to cancer treatments, leading some, including fellow council members, to contend his absence is causing his district to suffer.

But many residents disagree.

“If we wanna help him get better, we’d leave it open and support him until he gets back,” said Jean McLoughlin, a local resident and fellow cancer patient.

The council will discuss the matter further at a later workshop.

Doctors told Brown he’s now cancer-free and Mayor Nicholas Batos believe’s he’ll return to serve soon.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern



Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews