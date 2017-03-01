Car lovers to rejoice with 300 cars at North Naples show

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. Car novices and enthusiasts alike can view around 300 automobiles this weekend at the 13th annual Car and Truck Show.

The West Coast Muscle Car Club of Naples car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the east side of the plaza at Shoppes at Vanderbilt on 2343 Vanderbilt Beach Road.

Tickets cost $5, and event proceeds benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children.