1 passenger killed in North Fort Myers hit-and-run

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Pine Island Road and Jude Creek Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

While the make and model of the vehicle is unclear, the passenger of the vehicle was killed, according to the FHP.

The vehicle was stopped in the outside westbound lane at a red light at the intersection. The light turned green, and as the vehicle was traveling halfway through the intersection, the victim exited the vehicle through the right window and landed on the ground, State troopers said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene in the westbound intersection. The incident happened at around 4:25 p.m., according to the FHP.

The victim’s identity is unclear, and the crash remains under investigation. The driver of the vehicle is still at large, State troopers said.

No further information was immediately available.