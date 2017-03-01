1 dead, 1 injured in fiery Fort Myers crash

Published: March 1, 2017 10:25 PM EST
Updated: March 1, 2017 10:58 PM EST

FORT MYERS, Fla. At least one person is dead following a fiery crash on McGregor Boulevard and Lynwood Avenue, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Witnesses say the car was speeding when the driver lost control, crashed into a tree, then knocked over a utility pole.

Another person was taken to the hospital, police said.

McGregor is shut down in both directions.

No further information was immediately available.

Reporter:Kim Powell
KimPowellWINK
Writer:Sabrina Lolo
winknews

