1 dead, 1 injured in fiery Fort Myers crash
FORT MYERS, Fla. At least one person is dead following a fiery crash on McGregor Boulevard and Lynwood Avenue, the Fort Myers Police Department said.
Witnesses say the car was speeding when the driver lost control, crashed into a tree, then knocked over a utility pole.
Another person was taken to the hospital, police said.
McGregor is shut down in both directions.
No further information was immediately available.
|Reporter:
|Kim Powell
KimPowellWINK
|Writer:
|Sabrina Lolo
winknews