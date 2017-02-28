Your Health Now: What You Need to Know About Atherosclerosis

FORT MYERS, Fla. February is American Heart Month – an annual reminder to all of us to know our risk factors for heart disease and commit to heart-healthy lifestyle changes. A common cause of heart disease, atherosclerosis is the hardening of the arteries due to the buildup of fats and cholesterol that restrict blood flow. Atherosclerosis in the arteries of the heart is called coronary artery disease and it is the most common heart condition. Dr. Kamaldeep Singh, a cardiologist with Lee Physician Group, is here to discuss this condition.