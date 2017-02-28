Downtown Fort Myers Publix evacuated

FORT MYERS, Fla. An air conditioning issue prompted the evacuation of the downtown Publix Tuesday morning, the Fort Myers Fire Department said.

The evacuation happened just after 11 a.m. at the First Street Village location on 2160 McGregor Blvd., according to police.

A few people were treated by emergency medical crews. It’s unclear what sort of injuries they suffered or how many people were inside.

The problem was initially suspected to be a gas leak, but authorities later determined it had to do with the air conditioning.

Crews from the fire department and the Fort Myers Police Department are on scene. WINK News reporter Nicole Valdes went live via Facebook:

