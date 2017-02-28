Port Charlotte man arrested for deadly crash on I-75

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 50-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection to a deadly crash on Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Ronald Bray, of Port Charlotte, faces charges of vehicular homicide, two counts of reckless driving, crash involving death or personal injury, and driving on roadways laned for traffic, according to the FHP.

The crash happened on Nov. 17 when at mile marker 135 when Bray allegedly swerved in front of Brooke Fenton, 29, of Port Charlotte, which caused her to loose control of her car, State troopers said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

He’s in custody with no bond.

No further information was immediately available.