Orange County deputy shot, suspect dead

ORLANDO, Fla. A convicted felon shot Tuesday an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy, officials said.

Sgt. Richard “Rick” Stelter, 46, was shot multiple times while serving an arrest warrant for the 20-year-old shooting suspect, CBS affiliate WKMG reports. The shooting suspect is dead and Stelter is in stable condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Stelter and other deputies were trying to arrest the suspect at an apartment complex shortly before noon for three recent robberies against elderly people, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said. When deputies encountered the suspect inside a vehicle, he opened fire. Four deputies returned fire, shooting and killing the man.

Demings would not identify the shooter because his next of kin had not been notified.

The suspect and three other men targeted women, violently stealing their purses and throwing the victims to the ground, Orange County detective Michael Mandarano said. One victim required a shoulder replacement.

Stelter has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 1996 and is married with three children.

The shooting comes just weeks after Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton was slain in the line of duty, and Orange County sheriff’s Deputy Norman Lewis was killed in a crash during a manhunt for her accused killer. Lewis grew up in Charlotte County, where he was buried last month.