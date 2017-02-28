Lee County Sheriff’s Office wins ‘donning and doffing’ lawsuit

FORT MYERS, Fla. A federal judge has ruled in favor of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in what became known as the “donning and doffing” lawsuit.

The federal uit was filed in September 2014 on behalf of four deputies seeking to be paid from the time they dressed for work until the time they undressed, the sheriff’s office said. The deputies’ attorneys pushed for a class action lawsuit and indicated to several media outlets the lawsuit could spike to “more than $20 million dollars.”

United State District Court Judge Paul Magnuson ruled completely in favor of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, denying the deputies’ motions for Summary Judgment and Class Certification of wage claims asserted under Florida law.

“I have great respect for each and every member of this agency,” Scott said. “However, frivolous lawsuits like this are distractions constructed by a few disgruntled, misguided individuals who attempt to speak on behalf of the majority who are not necessarily of similar ilk. I’m glad the federal court saw this case for what it was and dismissed it.”

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews