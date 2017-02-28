FHP cracks down on aggressive drivers

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. The Florida Highway Patrol is on the lookout for aggressive drivers.

Troopers arrested Ronald Ray, 50, Tuesday morning for reckless driving and vehicular homicide in connection to a November crash that killed 29-year-old Brooke Fenton.

“There was an erratic driving vehicle, according to witnesses,” said Lt. Greg Bueno. “That vehicle lead to another vehicle losing control and striking a stopped semi and, as a result of that, Miss Brooke Fenton lost her life.”

However, motorists encounter this behavior daily.

Troopers will be focusing their efforts on ticketing aggressive drivers in order to prevent more fatal crashes until Mar. 9 as part of a statewide campaign.