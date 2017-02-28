1 killed in Lehigh Acres crash

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. One person died in a crash Monday night near the intersection of Bell Boulevard North and Shadow Lakes Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Nicole Jones, 47, of Lehigh Acres, was driving south on Bell Boulevard North when she traveled off the road and hit a tree, according to the FHP. The 2010 Chrysler Sebring overturned and she was thrown from the car.

The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 11:42 p.m., State troopers said. Jones was pronounced dead at Lee Memorial Hospital.

Jones was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and alcohol was a factor, according to State troopers.

No further information was immediately available.