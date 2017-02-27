Weapons stolen from SWFL law enforcement in car break-ins

FORT MYERS, Fla. Seven weapons have been stolen from Southwest Florida law enforcement vehicles during the past three years, records show.

Policies differ across the region’s agencies about whether weapons are allowed to be left unattended in vehicles. But none of the agencies track specific figures on how many weapons stolen from law enforcement — and regular civilians — end up being used to commit a crime.

Two handguns and a shotgun were stolen from deputy vehicles during 2015 and 2016, Lee County Sheriff’s office reports show.

The sheriff’s office declined to say whether anyone had been disciplined and pointed to a voluminous policy manual when asked for clarification on weapons storage rules.

The manual discusses storage of weapons in vehicles specific to rifles, stating that they are to be locked inside the trunk rather than inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

A Collier County sheriff’s deputy reported his Colt M-16 assault rifle and a shotgun stolen from the agency SUV parked outside his home in 2014. A report on the incident shows that several other cars in the area had also been broken into.

The same year, another deputy reported his taser stolen in after a vehicle break-in.

A Fort Myers police officer also had a handgun stolen in 2016 and was later disciplined for violating the agency’s policy.

But a Collier County sheriff’s spokesperson said leaving weapons inside vehicles overnight was not a violation of policy, so no one had been disciplined.

Different place, different story

Charlotte County sheriff office policy specifically mentions theft prevention, highlighting that weapons are not to be kept unattended. The agency hasn’t had any stolen weapons in the past three years.

“Merely if you have a marked patrol car in front of a house, or there’s a marked patrol car in general … criminals can pretty much figure that there is a firearm in the vehicle,” said Lt. Ken Roguska, the head armor for the Charlotte County sheriff’s office.

Keeping weapons in vehicles overnight is not permitted, Roguska said. Officers are to keep their handguns with them at all times on and off duty.

Still, there are circumstances where an officer may have to leave the weapon inside a locked compartment in the vehicle if they go somewhere like a school or theme park that bans weapons on premises.

“They wouldn’t want to be the one to call the supervisor that they violated policy and a firearm that belonged to the agency is on the street as a result,” he said.

What happens to the guns?

It’s unclear if any of the seven weapons stolen from Southwest Florida agencies were used to commit crimes. But two suspected Palm Beach County gang members were found last year with two stolen law enforcement guns and a taser.

Jonas Joseph and Maislait Joseph were arrested after gunfire erupted in a neighborhood, with bullets piercing parked cars.

When police executed a search warrant on their home, the stolen law enforcement weapons were located.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Myers Police Department declined interview requests on this topic.

Records from the Naples police department, the Cape Coral Police Department, and the Punta Gorda police department did not show any stolen weapons in the past three years.