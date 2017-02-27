Attacker of Lee County deputy had pot in system

ESTERO, Fla. The man killed while attacking a deputy at Exit 123 on Interstate 75 had marijuana in his system at the time, autopsy findings released Monday show.

A passerby with a concealed weapons permit shot and killed Edward Strother, 53, on Nov. 14 after Strother didn’t comply with commands to stop struggling with Lee County Sheriff’s deputy Dean Bardes, the sheriff’s office said. Strother was shot three times, with bullets hitting his torso, arm and neck just above the shoulder, according to the autopsy.

The state attorney’s office earlier this month cleared the man who shot Strother of any wrongdoing.

Strother tested negative for alcohol, the autopsy showed.

Read the entire autopsy report below: