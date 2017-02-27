$1M bond for suspect involved in shooting, FMB bridge closure

FORT MYERS, Fla. The 19-year-old man arrested in connection with a shooting and the closure of the Matanzas Pass Bridge received a $1 million bond Monday morning.

Morgan Reilly, of Lehigh Acres, was charged with attempted murder, armed burglary of an occupied dwelling, attempted felony murder, shooting a missile into an occupied dwelling with a firearm, and fleeing and eluding, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. Bond was set at $1 million for all charges.

Deputies responded to a shooting at around 4 a.m. Sunday at Pinnacle Apartments on Pinnacle Drive. Deputies caught Reilly hours later near the Matanzas Pass Bridge.

The active investigation shut down the bridge for several hours Sunday morning, but it reopened just after 9 a.m.

His next court appearance will be at 8:30 a.m. March 27 at the Lee County Courthouse.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

