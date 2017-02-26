1 killed in Charlotte County deputy-involved shooting

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. One person was shot and killed during a confrontation with Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies Sunday, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting took place after the deputies responded to a domestic disturbance shortly after 8 p.m. at a home on the 6200 block of Marcum Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

The identity of the person killed is unclear. The person was armed and initiated the confrontation, the sheriff’s office said.

No further information is immediately available.