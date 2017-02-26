1 arrested in connection with shooting, Matanzas Pass Bridge closure

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two early morning incidents, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Morgan Brett Reilly, of Lehigh Acres, was arrested Sunday near the Matanzas Pass Bridge, according to deputies.

Deputies first responded to a shooting near Pinnacle Apartments on Pinnacle Drive near Pine Manor, and later found him near the bridge.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of the Matanzas Pass Bridge were closed for several hours, but reopened just after 9 a.m., according to deputies.

It’s unclear when he’ll appear in court.

No further information was immediately available.