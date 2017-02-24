FGCU men’s basketball wins regular season championship

FORT MYERS, Fla. For the first time in program history, the FGCU men’s basketball team clinched the ASUN season championship outright with an 80-70 win over Stetson University Thursday night, making them the No. 1 seed in the ASUN Championship.

This is the Eagles second ASUN regular-season title overall, which they shared with Mercer University in the 2013-2014 season.

The Eagles will host Stetson University Monday in the quarterfinal round at 7 p.m.

