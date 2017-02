Healthy Kids: POTS Syndrome

FORT MYERS, Fla.┬áPOTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome) is sometimes called the “invisible disease,” and that’s no accident. Doctors estimate that it affects 1 in 100 teens, but it often goes undiagnosed for years or is misdiagnosed as anxiety. Dr. Annette St. Pierre-MacKoul stopped by the WINK studio to shine a light on the mystery illness.