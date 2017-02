Fort Myers Brewing Company to celebrate 4 years

FORT MYERS, Fla. Live music, food trucks and more than 55 different beers will be featured in the fourth anniversary celebration of the Fort Myers Brewing Company.

The event happens from Thursday to Sunday at Fort Myers Brewing Company on 12811 Commerce Lakes Drive No. 28.

For more information, visit their website.

Reporter: John Trierweiler

JohnTrierweiler

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews