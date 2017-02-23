FDLE issues alert for missing 7-month-old Osceola County girl

KISSIMMEE, Fla. A missing child alert was issued for a 7-month-old Osceola County girl, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Alena Ward was last seen Wednesday in the 5000th block of Images Circle, according to authorities. She is 1’1, weighs 23 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt with a white flower pattern, white pants and Jordan shoes.

The child may be with Donte Ward, 23, who has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a hooded shirt with brown stripes.

They may be traveling in a 2012 silver Infiniti G37 with the Florida tag number HRDJ20, according to authorities. Anyone who sees these people should not directly approach them.

Anyone with information should contact the FDLE, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or 911.

No further information is immediately available.