DWI suspect arrested after doing cartwheels during sobriety test

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (CNN) Drinking and driving is no laughing matter, but one 23-year-old woman turned a standard sobriety test into a joke.

Bryelle Marshall was found by Albuquerque police sleeping in her near car on a local road Feb. 17.

Police say she reeked of alcohol, but told the officer otherwise, according to a criminal complaint.

After struggling to stand up straight, officers tried to have her walk in a straight line, which also proved to be a challenge.

“Turn around and face me. Your whole body, face me. With your hands down. I don’t know what you’re doing,” an officer said.

What Marshall ended up doing was a cartwheel, followed by another.

The officer gave her one more chance to walk in a straight line and warned her not to do another cartwheel.

“Don’t do it, because you’re going to hit me and I’m going to charge you with a battery,” he said.

However, Marshall failed to comply and was placed under arrest.

She is facing charges of aggravated drunken driving, battery — for running into an officer during an acrobatic attempt — and having an expired license plate.