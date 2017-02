Zoobilee 2017: Feast with the Beasts

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Get ready to get in touch with your wild side. On Friday, February 24th, the Naples Zoo is kicking off its Zoobilee 2017: Feast with the Beasts celebration! You can come out and enjoy delicious foods from some of Naples’ best restaurants while experiencing the zoo like never before.

Mark Good, along with Courtney Jolly from the Naples Zoo gave us a sneak peak of the exciting event.

