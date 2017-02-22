Technology improves tattoo removal process

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CONSUMER REPORTS) Remember that tattoo that seemed like a great idea in your twenties? Well, it may not be so appealing anymore.

But don’t worry – not all tattoos are forever. Although body art enthusiasts run the gamut these days, laser tattoo removal has made turning back the clock easier than ever.

The laser targets the tattoo with pulses of high-intensity light, breaking up the ink beneath your skin without damaging the surrounding tissue.

However, it usually takes multiple sessions.

States vary widely for clinic owners and laser operators when it comes to requiring medical credentials. Consumer Reports says to be careful where you have your tattoos removed and recommends using physicians experienced in laser surgery.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

