Suspects in custody following Fort Myers armed robbery, crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. Three suspects are in custody early Wednesday morning after an armed robbery ended in a crash near the intersection of Ortiz Avenue and Jupiter Road, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The two-vehicle crash involved a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy car. The car sustained front end damage, according to police.

The suspects fled the scene following the armed robbery. Multiple officers were on scene investigating the crash.

The business owner was shot, but is alright.

It’s unclear which business was affected by the armed robbery.

No further information was immediately available.