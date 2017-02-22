Police chief, officer charged in Punta Gorda librarian shooting

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis and officer Lee Coel have both been charged in the case of a retired librarian shot and killed in a citizen’s police academy, the state attorney’s office said.

Coel has been charged with manslaughter, a felony, and Lewis charged with culpable negligence, a misdemeanor. Coel has been placed under arrest. Lewis will not be arrested but was given a summons to appear in court.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement in October turned its criminal investigative report into the August death of Mary Knowlton over to the state attorney for a review and a decision on whether to pursue criminal charges for Lee Coel, the Punta Gorda Police Department officer who pulled the trigger.

Coel has been on paid administrative leave since the shooting. He has a lengthy history of complacency, insubordination and questionable decisions.

The academy was designed to educate members of the public about police procedures. Knowlton and her classmates were in the midst of a “shoot-don’t shoot” training exercise when the shooting took place.

Since then, several questions have arisen about why Coel was using a real gun loaded with real ammunition. Lewis said after the shooting that he had no intention of resigning but vowed to make changes to department procedures.

The city approved a more than $2 million settlement with Knowlton’s family in November.

The shooting garnered national attention, and an overflow crowd of hundreds attended a funeral for Knowlton, a beloved community figure. She was active at the Bread of Life Mission, a religion-based homeless shelter. She also served as president and later a board member of the Friends of the Punta Gorda Library.

