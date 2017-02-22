Naples fire that razed exotic cars, art ruled accidental

NAPLES, Fla. A garage fire that destroyed six collectible cars and $70,000 worth of art has been ruled accidental, according to investigators. One of the cars was parked too close to combustible material at the $3 million home.

FIRE UPDATE: Last night's Naples mansion garage fire sparked by luxury car parked too close to flammable material. 6 collector cars (jag, Mercedes, Austin Healy) destroyed. WINK News Posted by Amanda Hall WINK News on Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Reporter: Nicole Papageorge

nicole_WINK

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews