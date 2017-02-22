Findings from FMPD probe to be released Wednesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. Steps regarding how the Fort Myers Police Department can improve the way it operates will be released Wednesday afternoon.

The audit, which began in May 2016, examined how the agency investigates and solves crimes, as well as reviewed department policies and procedures.

The assessment was conducted by Freeh Group International Solutions, LLC., a Delaware-based firm founded by former FBI Director Louis Freeh.

“The Freeh Group will be issuing their findings and offering short and long-term recommendations regarding resources, training or other enhancements which could help the police department succeed in its mission,” city officials said in a statement.

WINK News will live stream today’s press conference starting at 1 p.m.

City council members approved the $150,000 audit in a 5-1 vote, but it came as the Department of Justice offered to do a similar review for free. The DOJ offer is why councilman Johnny Streets voted against the Freeh Group audit.

The review, which was approved before police chief Derrick Diggs was hired, came as the department faced criticism for fractured community relations, the number of unsolved murders and allegations of racial discrimination.

Diggs, who started in August 2016, has conducted multiple community meetings to gain community input regarding the department.

Writer: Stan Chambers Jr.

