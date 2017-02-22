Crime scene clogs traffic in downtown Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A portion of Cape Coral Parkway was shut down Wednesday night after police found an unoccupied Lexus with its windows smashed in the middle of the road Wednesday night, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Police blocked the area from Southeast Fourth to Sixth Avenue and diverted traffic through 47th Terrace as police investigated the scene.

No further information is immediately available.