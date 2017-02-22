Crime scene clogs traffic in downtown Cape Coral

Published: February 22, 2017 11:19 PM EST
Updated: February 22, 2017 11:23 PM EST

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A portion of Cape Coral Parkway was shut down Wednesday night after police found an unoccupied Lexus with its windows smashed in the middle of the road Wednesday night, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Police blocked the area from Southeast Fourth to Sixth Avenue and diverted traffic through 47th Terrace as police investigated the scene.

No further information is immediately available.

Reporter:Kelsey Kushner

Writer:Sabrina Lolo
winknews

Submit a Comment