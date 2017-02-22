Bowie the giant anteater makes his debut at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (AP) A baby giant anteater has made his public debut at Zoo Miami.

Zoo spokesman Ron Magill says Bowie is the first giant anteater born at the zoo. He was born Dec. 21 and was introduced to the public on Tuesday.

Magill tells the Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2l7rpiZ) the zoo gave the baby and his 3-year-old mother time to bond before Bowie made his first appearance. He says it was a “beautiful moment” when the mother stepped out with no hesitation with Bowie “gripped firmly to her back.”

The giant anteater can grow to 7 feet long and is found in the grasslands of Central and South America.

The pair is part of the “Amazon and Beyond” exhibit at Zoo Miami.