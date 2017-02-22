Authorities search for missing Bonita Springs boy

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. An 11-year-old boy has gone missing, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find him.

Miguel Angel Garcia was reported missing by his family Feb. 20 after he left on his bicycle and never returned home.

Miguel frequents the area of Rosemary Drive and the Café of Life, the sheriff’s office said. People have seen him around the Pueblo Bonito community and Pueblo Bonito Park.

Deputies have searched for the past several days in the surrounding area, but they haven’t gotten any leads.

Anyone with information on Miguel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.