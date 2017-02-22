2017 Fundraising Gala: Hollywood Swing Through Time

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Foundation For The Developmentally Disabled will host their annual gala on Saturday, March 4 at the Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club. The evening will feature a cocktail hour, dinner, dancing, Diamond Drop and live and silent auctions. The gala is vitally important to help fund and support programming.

The organization uses technology to help fundraising efforts and inspire more donations. Gesture, a fundraising technology company, makes giving easier for guests. Guests enter bids for items on their smartphones. Guests also receive text alerts when they have been outbid making it easy to continue the process throughout the evening.

The Foundation for the Developmentally Disabled’s mission is to enhance the quality of life of individuals with developmental disabilities and their families through educational, social and recreational activities, advocating for housing and employment options and building community awareness. The Foundation for the Developmentally Disabled services adults with forms of autism, Down syndrome, Fragile X, cerebral palsy, spina bifida and various other developmental disabilities.

Producer: Rachel Rothe