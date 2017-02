1 hurt in Fort Myers shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. One person was shot on Jackson Street late Wednesday morning, according to a source.

Several police cruisers are on the 2600 block of Jackson Street. Bullet holes could be seen on the exterior wall of a house there.

Fort Myers Police Department Lt. Jay Rodriguez referred to it as a “personal injury incident.”

No further information is immediately available.

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews