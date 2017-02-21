6 teenagers fall through ice into Central Park pond, rescued

NEW YORK (AP) Six teenagers fell through ice into an off-limits pond in New York’s Central Park but have been rescued.

It happened Monday evening at the southern end of the park.

Police say the 15- and 16-year-olds were on the ice when it gave way. A nearby sign said, “Danger Thin Ice Keep Off.”

Police and fire rescue units including divers responded and pulled the teenagers out of the water.

A police spokesman says the teens are expected to be OK.

Seven teenagers were rescued after falling through the ice in Central Park in NYC. Police say the teens were trying to take pictures when the ice gave way. Six of the seven were treated for hypothermia, but will be okay.