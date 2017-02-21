1 killed in DeSoto County crash

ARCADIA, Fla. A pedestrian has died in a crash early Tuesday morning near the intersection of Hickory Street and Brevard Street, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at around 1:30 a.m., according to the FHP.

Alcides Quintana, 65, of Arcadia, was killed when he entered the path of a 2000 Lincoln Town Car, FHP officials said. The car that was traveling the left lane of Hickory Street and approaching a green light at Brevard Street.

Quintana was taken to Desoto Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to the FHP. The driver of the Lincoln was uninjured.

It’s unclear if Quintana was drinking at the time of the crash.

No further information was immediately available.