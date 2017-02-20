Reward up to $21K for info on slain Lehigh Acres man

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. The reward for information leading to the arrest of the killer of a Lehigh Acres truck driver has increased by $20,000.

Jontavious Thomas, 29, was slain on his way to work Jan. 30, family members said. The initial reward of $1,000 was upped to $21,000 within the past week thanks to contributions from his employer and an anonymous donor, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips app.