North Fort Myers brush fire ruled arson

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. The 15-acre brush fire that threatened six homes Sunday afternoon near the Lee County Civic Center was ruled arson, the Bayshore Fire Department said.

The flames began around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Bentwood Court and Old Bayshore Road. Firefighters worked to contain the blaze, and it was extinguished by 9 p.m.

Two juveniles were playing with aerosol and a lighter at the time the blaze began. Although they attempted to find a fire extinguisher, the flames had spread, according to fire officials.

The juveniles called 911 to report the fire, and it remains under investigation, fire officials said.

They have enrolled in the “juvenile fire setter program,” which provides fire safety knowledge to children, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

While the fire started with a can of aerosol and a lighter, Bayshore Fire Chief Lawrence Nesbit explained how the dry conditions also played a role in the size of the fire.

“As of right now we’re seeing about one a day, on average, sometimes even more,” Nesbit said. “So our fire activity for this time of year is a lot higher than it normally is.”

No further information was immediately available.