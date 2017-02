Brush fire threatens structure in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 10-acre brush fire is threatening a building near the intersection of Bentwood Court and Old Bayshore Road, a Florida Forest Service official said.

The flames began at around 2:45 p.m., according to Lee County Public Safety.

It’s unclear what type of structure is in danger.

Multiple agencies are on scene attempting to contain the blaze.

No further information was immediately available.