Broadway singer performing in SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla. Broadway singer Glory Crampton is performing in southwest Florida this week. Crampton is best known for her role as Christine in Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit’s “Phantom.”

Crampton is performing in the “Jazz to Broadway” benefit concert for Laces of Love on Sunday, February 19. The show is at the Covenant Church of Naples on 6926 Trail Boulevard at 7:00 p.m. General tickets are $50 and VIP Platinum tickets cost $150. Laces of Love is a non-profit organization that provides new shoes to children in need in Collier and Lee counties. VIP tickets include reserved premium seating and an after party with the performers. You can purchase tickets at the door.

Crampton will also be performing on Tuesday, February 21 for a solo concert. Her concert is at 7:00 p.m. at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church on 12171 Iona Rd, Fort Myers. The Broadway and classical crossover concert costs $20.