Smell the SWFL burn? It’s from a combination of two fires

FORT MYERS, Fla. The smell of smoke permeating Southwest Florida on Friday is due to two fires, including one set on purpose.

A perscribed fire was set in Charlotte County, and four firefighters from the Caloosahatchee Forestry Center were sent to the Lakeland area to help contain a fire, said Samantha Quinn with the Florida Forest Service.

“We recommend you only contact 911 if you see an active smoke column or visible flames,” she said.

There have been 170 wildfires across the state since Jan. 1, burning 1,297 acres of land, according to the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.