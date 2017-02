Edison Festival of Light set to attract thousands

FORT MYERS, Fla. A big weekend lies ahead for Southwest Florida.

The Edison Festival of Light, which honors Thomas Edison and his impact, will be celebrating it’s 79th year Saturday.

The parade begins at 7 p.m., starting at Fort Myers High School and traveling down U.S. 41 until finishing downtown.

