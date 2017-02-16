Water main break repairs underway in Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. Crews are working to repair the damage from a water main break early Thursday morning.

The break began at 11 p.m. Wednesday night near the area between the intersection of Shell Point and McGregor Boulevards and the Sanibel Harbour Marina. Crews are expected to remain on scene until 8 a.m., according to Lee County Utilities.

While the Sanibel Harbour Mariott Resort and Spa is still without water, water could be expected to return between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., hotel officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

NValdesWINK

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews