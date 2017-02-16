WATCH LIVE: Trump announces pick for labor secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump plans a news conference about midday Thursday to announce law school dean R. Alexander Acosta as his nominee for labor secretary – “a star, great person,” in Trump’s words.

Trump’s first pick for the job, fast food chain executive Andy Puzder, withdrew from consideration after it was revealed he employed a housekeeper who wasn’t authorized to work in the U.S.

Trump has blamed Senate Democrats for stalling or complicating the confirmation process of several of his Cabinet nominees.

SHARE
Previous articleLatest forecast
Next articleLatest forecast

LEAVE A REPLY