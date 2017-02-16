North Fort Myers child abuse suspect wants appeal

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 42-year-old convicted sex offender says her defense attorney failed her.

Jennifer Sparks, who was arrested in 2012, is serving 30 years in prison for forcing a 4-year-old girl into child pornography.

When she was sentenced, Sparks had requested her lawyer to file an appeal, but he never did, according to court documents.

Sparks and her boyfriend were caught when a stranger at Wal-mart found their cellphone loaded with hundreds of child pornography images.

“They sexually abused her in every way imaginable,” said Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott. “In fact, my most seasoned detectives here say it’s the worst thing they’ve ever seen.”

A commissioner’s hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews