Monopoly to drop iconic token

MIAMI (CBSMiami) Hey Monopoly fans, say “sew long” to the iconic Thimble token.

After nearly a month of voting in the Monopoly Token Madness campaign, more than 4 million votes from fans around the world decided that the Thimble token will not “Pass GO” in the next generation of the Monopoly game.

The game’s maker, Hasbro, said despite being an integral part of day-to-day life when the token was originally added to the game in 1935, the lucky Thimble has lost its ‘shine’ with today’s fans.

Fans can visit Facebook.com/Monopoly, @HasbroNews on Twitter and @Hasbro on Instagram (#MonopolyVote) to say to bid their Thimble token adieu and continue to show their support for the other 63 contenders vying for a spot in the next generation of the game!

Hasbro will reveal the final results on World Monopoly Day, March 19. The eight fan-picked Monopoly tokens will be updated in the Monopoly game hitting shelves this August.