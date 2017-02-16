Monopoly to drop iconic token

Published: February 16, 2017 12:59 PM EST
Updated: February 16, 2017 1:12 PM EST
FAIRFAX, CA - FEBRUARY 06: In this photo illustration, Monopoly board game pieces are displayed on February 6, 2013 in Fairfax, California. Toy maker Hasbro, Inc. announced today that fans of the board game Monopoly voted in an online contest to eliminate the iron playing figure and replace it with a cat figure. The cat gamepiece received 31 percent of the online votes to beat out four other contenders, a robot, diamond ring, helicopter and guitar. (Photo illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) Hey Monopoly fans, say “sew long” to the iconic Thimble token.

After nearly a month of voting in the Monopoly Token Madness campaign, more than 4 million votes from fans around the world decided that the Thimble token will not “Pass GO” in the next generation of the Monopoly game.

The game’s maker, Hasbro, said despite being an integral part of day-to-day life when the token was originally added to the game in 1935, the lucky Thimble has lost its ‘shine’ with today’s fans.

Hasbro will reveal the final results on World Monopoly Day, March 19. The eight fan-picked Monopoly tokens will be updated in the Monopoly game hitting shelves this August.

Hasbro will reveal the final results on World Monopoly Day, March 19. The eight fan-picked Monopoly tokens will be updated in the Monopoly game hitting shelves this August.

