Man found guilty in Charlotte County murder trial

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. The man on trial for murder in cold case spanning more than 15 years was found guilty of first-degree murder.

David McMannis was accused of assisting in 19-year-old Tara Sidarovich’s murder. Phillip Barr was convicted in 2015 and was sentenced to life in prison.

The trial lasted nearly five weeks.

Sidarovich was waiting for a plumber in 2001 when she disappeared, and her remains were found nine months later in the woods off Burnt Store Road, according to deputies.

Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Garczewski said McMannis and Barr pretended to be plumbers to get inside Sidarovich’s home.

Once inside, they killed her, cleaned up and dumped her body, the state contends.

The defense argued that while McMannis admitted to being at Sidarovich’s home with Barr, McMannis left before she was murdered.

The state relied heavily on witness testimony, while the defense contended their statements were inconsistent with the evidence.