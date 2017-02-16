Cape Coral man accused of prescription fraud

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly forging fake prescriptions, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

John Dimaria, of 2801 S.W. 29th Court, is facing fraud and drug possession charges for using his children’s names to acquire prescription drugs to sell, police said.

The pharmacist at the CVS at 1611 N.E. Pine Island Rd. called the listed doctor and the police in January after she noticed something odd about Dimaria’s prescription.

Dimaria admitted his wife printed the prescriptions from their home computer, as well as selling the drugs to his niece and nephew, according to police.

He was released on a $25,000 bond.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews