1 shot, suspect at large near Stars Complex in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. A manhunt is underway for an armed suspect who shot one person near the Stars Complex Thursday afternoon, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The shooting took place around the corner from the complex at 2980 Edison Ave. Deputies have blocked off the area near Fourth Street as they search for the suspect.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said. They don’t believe the shooting was a random incident.

Ten school buses continuing their current routes and will circle back to the stops affected when the area is clear, the Lee County school district said.

No further information is immediately available.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

