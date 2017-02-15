Watoto Children’s Choir in SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Watoto Children’s Choir, a group of 18 orphans from Uganda, are performing in Fort Myers and Port Charlotte this week to feature their new concert, Oh, What Love. The children are ambassadors for orphans in Africa and use music to share their stories of hope.

The Watoto Children’s Choir will be performing on Wednesday, February 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the First Assembly of God on 4701 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers. They’ll perform at the Murdock Baptist Church on 18375 Cochran Boulevard, Port Charlotte on Wednesday, February 22 at 6:15 p.m. Both performances are free.