The Latest: Malaysia arrests woman in N. Korean killing

Published: February 15, 2017 5:14 AM EST
A TV screen shows pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his older brother Kim Jong Nam, left, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Malaysian officials say a North Korean man has died after suddenly becoming ill at Kuala Lumpur's airport. The district police chief said Tuesday Feb. 14, 2017 he could not confirm South Korean media reports that the man was Kim Jong Nam, the older brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.﻿﻿ (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) The Latest on the apparent assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother in Malaysia (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Malaysian police say they have arrested a woman in connection with the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother.

Wednesday’s statement says the woman was arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. She was carrying Vietnamese travel documents.

Kim Jong Un’s half brother died Monday after suddenly falling ill at the airport. According to a Malaysian government official, Kim told medical workers before he died that he had been attacked with a chemical spray.

 

