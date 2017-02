Police crack down on trespassers at Cape Coral golf club

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Cape Coral police are cracking down on trespassers at the long-abandoned “Golf Club” on Palm Tree Boulevard.

The property owner is paying to have an officer patrolling six hours a day to make sure people stay away.

City Council won’t decide on the future land use proposal for the property until late March or early April, said city councilman Richard Leon.

Reporter: Adam Wright

AdamWINKNews